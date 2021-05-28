Rusty DeWees takes to the road with big rig for new tour

ELMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - A well-known Vermont performer will keep on “trucking” this summer thanks to a major purchase last winter.

For more than two decades Rusty DeWees has been entertaining us with his comedy and music. Many are familiar with his stage alter ego, “The Logger,” which he’s been touring throughout New England since 1996. But with no touring last year, DeWees over the winter got his CDL, bought a 2003 Mack with a flatbed and now he’s ready to get back at it.

Scott Fleishman spoke with Dewees, who is kicking things off a “Barn Event” launch in Elmore Friday night at 5:30 with special guest, Olympic skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle.

