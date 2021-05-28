Tips on savvy shopping for wedding and prom dresses

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With prom season and wedding season here, many women will be looking for fancy dresses. But there are some tips to know before you shop.

The Better Business Bureau recommends shopping early to account for shipping delays, being clear about your budget -- including factoring in alterations -- and don’t pay for everything upfront. Also, make sure you read the cancellation policies carefully. And if you decide to rent a dress, do your homework and make sure it’s a reputable company. And make sure you order an extra size just in case. And if you’re looking online, beware of counterfeit gowns, because many brands don’t sell theirs online.

“It is most definitely a case of buyer beware. Also, a case of bait and switch, because you think you’re getting a name-brand item and you get a knock-off. So, there are many things to look out for. Again, there are reputable companies that are doing this legitimately. You can get a great dress to wear for that one occasion and then return it, but you have to do some due diligence,” said the BBB’s Paula Fleming.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Fleming about other tips to think about before you say ‘yes’ to the dress.

