Vt. public safety officials to rework juvenile ID policy

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott says the Department of Public Safety will soon craft a new policy about releasing information of juveniles involved in crimes.

The governor recently vetoed a bill that would have withheld names of anyone under 19 who is involved in a crime. Scott says it wasn’t because of public access, but because he had concerns giving young adults protections meant for juveniles without adequate tools or systems in place.

The Vermont State Police are still declining to release names of young offenders because they say that policy conflicts with state law, so Scott and top law enforcement officials are going to develop a new policy.

“I’m going to get together with our commissioner of public safety, our general council, as well as the general counsel for the Department of Public Safety so we can determine a policy that works for everyone, so we can continue to maintain that transparency that I think is so important,” Scott said.

Authorities’ policy of withholding information on teens charged with crimes was put in place last fall after a 16-year-old driver killed an elderly couple in a wrong-way crash in Charlotte.

Related Stories:

Scott vetoes bill that would protect ID of juvenile offenders

Scott says he prefers transparency on identifying youth offenders

Do you have the right to know if young people are accused of crimes?

Community mourns Vermont teen killed in weekend crash

Teenager killed in Putney single-car crash

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.