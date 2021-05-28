BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Here we are, at Memorial Day weekend. It is chilly and we have a mixed bag of weather approaching!

There is a frontal system that is bringing some wet weather to southern parts of our region today, while those of us in the north are seeing plenty of clouds and it is chilly for all of us!

Rain will continue overnight in southern counties (Rutland and Windsor counties on south) but it will be drying out Saturday with some lingering clouds in the south. For those of us in the north, we can expect some sunshine.

It will clear out a bit for all of us Saturday night, but then on Sunday, another part of that frontal system will move northward with another round of rain, mainly late in the day and especially overnight Sunday. This second batch of rain will be mostly east of the Champlain Valley, and as this system finally moves out, we can expect dry weather to move in for Monday. Clouds and a few showers may linger in the Northeast Kingdom, Monday morning, but the rest of us will be getting in on some sunshine for Monday.

Temperatures will be moderating a bit over the weekend but likely remaining in the 60s. We can expect warmer weather next week, and by the middle of the week highs will be near 80 degrees again.

It may not feel like it this weekend, but summer will be back!

