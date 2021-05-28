BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! The holiday weekend is upon us, and we will be kicking off the summer season with some wet weather. But it won’t be everywhere or at all times. In fact, many areas will stay just plain dry through the long weekend.

Today there will be a push-and-shove match between high pressure to the north and a frontal system to the south that will result in the old “north-south” split forecast. To the north, after a little bit of morning sunshine, it will be mostly cloudy for the rest of the day, but it should stay dry. However, from Rutland & Windsor counties on southward, rain will be moving in during the afternoon, and it will continue overnight into early Saturday morning. It will stay mostly cloudy in those southern counties for Saturday, the first day of the 3-day weekend, but there will be some sunshine in the northern counties.

It will clear out a bit for Saturday night. Then on Sunday, another part of that frontal system will move northward with another round of rain, mainly late in the day and especially overnight Sunday. This second batch of rain will be mostly east of the Champlain Valley. So, there will be a “west-east” split on Sunday. A few showers may linger into the Northeast Kingdom on Monday morning, otherwise we’ll get some sunshine going for the rest of Monday, to round out the holiday weekend.

It will be cool today with highs only in the 50s to low 60s. Temperatures will moderate a bit over the weekend, but it will still be colder than normal (normal high in Burlington is now 73°).

A warm-up will begin next week. By mid-week, highs will be near 80 degrees again. Tuesday through Thursday will be partly sunny, but there is also the chance for showers each day.

Enjoy the holiday weekend as we honor our fallen heroes, and dodge those raindrops when they are around. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.