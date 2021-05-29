Advertisement

Box truck hits Waitsfield covered bridge

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A box truck gets stuck in the Village Bridge in Waitsfield, Friday morning.

Vermont State Police say around 11:30am they responded to a crash at the covered bridge on Bridge Street.

Police say the box truck was traveling eastbound and hit the outside and roof of the covered bridge before becoming wedged inside.

There was damage to both the bridge and the top of the box truck.

Crews were able to get the truck out and reopen the roadway.

No estimate yet on the cost of the damage.

