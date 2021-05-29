Memorial Day Weekend marks beginning of hiking season

BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With Memorial Day Weekend upon us, hiking season has officially begun as well.

The Green Mountain Club announced this week that all of their trails are open, and folks are encouraged to get out and hike.

According to the Green Mountain Club, they saw a 35% increase in usage across their 500 miles of trails, and are expecting an even busier season this year.

With the increase of expected crowds, GMC is hoping people remember trail etiquette to keep resources in good shape for everyone. Some of those tips include being a responsible hiker, planning for weather, checking for ticks, and always bringing your trash out with you.

(Alicia DiCocco/Green Mountain Club)

“You know, it’s just a really great way to spend time either by yourself or with your family or with your friends and we’re putting together all sorts of different suggestions about whether you want to go hiking with your kids or if you want to go see a waterfall, best place to see a sunset,” says Alicia DiCocco of the Green Mountain Club. “There’s just so many great ways you can explore Vermont.”

The Green Mountain Club is also available to help with hike planning and offer other tips, either in person at their Waterbury location, on Facebook, or by phone.

