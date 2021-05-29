Advertisement

One person injured in Colchester house fire

One person is injured after a house fire in Colchester on May 28, 2021
One person is injured after a house fire in Colchester on May 28, 2021(Wayne Savage | WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A person is injured after a house fire in Colchester Friday night.

Several departments responded to Malletts Bay Avenue on Friday for the house fire around midnight.

According to the Colchester Fire Chief, one person was taken to UVM Medical Center. There was no one else in the home.

Investigators are on the scene trying to determine what exactly happened.

