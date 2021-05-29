Vermont State Police warn of potential scam calls

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are warning the public of scam calls from people pretending to be law enforcement.

Police say they have received several reports saying calls claiming to be from the St. Albans Barracks are asking people for their personal information.

The phone number on the caller ID does show the correct number, but calls are not from the department.

Police say when calls do come from the department, the number doesn’t display the individual barracks phone numbers, but the generic line.

If you do get one of these calls, police ask you to report it.

