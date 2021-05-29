Advertisement

Vermont State Police warn of potential scam calls

Vermont State Police warn of scam calls
Vermont State Police warn of scam calls
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are warning the public of scam calls from people pretending to be law enforcement.

Police say they have received several reports saying calls claiming to be from the St. Albans Barracks are asking people for their personal information.

The phone number on the caller ID does show the correct number, but calls are not from the department.

Police say when calls do come from the department, the number doesn’t display the individual barracks phone numbers, but the generic line.

If you do get one of these calls, police ask you to report it.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mbayayenge Mafuta
Milton man arrested for carjacking on Shelburne Road
Gov. Phil Scott at Friday's briefing.
Vermont restaurant & bar curfew to be lifted Saturday; Schools back to ‘normal’ by fall
File photo
Canadian company to purchase Koffee Kup Bakery, Vermont Bread Company
File photo
Falling tree suspected in death of NH hiker
David Monmaney
NH Repeat offender charged with threatening kids with hammer

Latest News

How will restaurants recover when the pandemic ends?
Vermont restaurants not expected to fully recover until 2022
Iconic Glover store reopens under new owners
Iconic Glover store reopens under new owners
Box truck hits historic bridge
Box truck hits historic bridge in Waitsfield
How will restaurants recover when the pandemic ends?
How will restaurants recover post pandemic?