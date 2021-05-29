What to do Saturday, May 29

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things to do around our area Saturday, May 29

Chazy Public Library wants to help give your kids a green thumb.

They’re hosting a Kids in the garden event Saturday, May 29, starting at 10 a.m. You can make a take-home bucket garden free. You’ll also have the opportunity to learn about planting vegetables and get the chance to plant some of your own.

Adirondack Art house is hosting a family-friendly paint and plant event.

You’ll be able to decorate an eight-inch terracotta pot and start your own plant. The event will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29. The class will cost $20, which will cover the cost of all materials. Class size will be limited, so you must rsvp.

BCA family art Saturday is back. It’s time to get creative and make art with your family from the comfort of your home. Burlington City Arts will post a video activity online with an instructional guide starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29. The activity will connect you with one of BCA’s current exhibits.

