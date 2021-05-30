Colchester Milton Rotary honoring everyday heroes

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Colchester Milton Rotary is honoring local everyday heroes once again this year, with Operation Flags for Heroes.

For the second year in a row, bunches of flags are on display in both Colchester and Milton, and are up for sponsorship.

The flags can be seen by Dick Mazza’s General Store in Colchester, and at Charlebois in Milton.

People who sponsor a flag can dedicate a plaque to a veteran, essential worker, first-responder, or anyone else they’d like to honor.

The flags will be out for five holidays, including Memorial Day, the 4th of July, and Labor Day.

According to the Colchester Milton Rotary, all of the money goes back to the community.

“Anything we raise goes back to scholarships, it goes back to the food shelves, it goes back to holiday meals for Christmas. So it goes back in a whole bunch of different ways and this is just an ongoing way of doing fundraising and honoring the people that are really important to us,” says Chuck Ginsburg of the Colchester Milton Rotary.

The Rotary has raised over $4,000 since they started up the project in 2020.

For more information on how to sponsor a flag or get involved, you can read about it here.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.