Darn Tough makes another donation to the Foodbank

By Elissa Borden
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont sock company ‘Darn Tough’ has done it again, donating over 39-thousand meals this week to the Vermont Foodbank.

That brings their total number of meals donated so far to around 900-thousand.

Darn Tough has been in Vermont for over 40 years, and in 2017 they identified hunger as a serious issue for Vermonters.

That’s why they do a quarterly “giving day,” donating all profits from purchases made on DarnTough.com to the food bank.

Their latest donation of 39-thousand meals comes from “Giving Wednesday” which they held in the middle of May.

Employee Linda Kaplan says “We’re here, this is our community, we’re not going anywhere, and so we want to start right here at home. And when you look at what reach the Vermont Foodbank has and who they help, they’re our own friends and neighbors.”

Kaplan says they’re currently planning their Q3 event to continue to give to the VT Foodbank.

Darn Tough says offering this to the community is a small piece to a very large puzzle.

“So when you give someone the right food and they’re not struggling with that hunger then it gives them the strength and the energy to really tackle everything else that they have going on in their lives.” Kaplan says.

