H.S. Tennis Individual Championships

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Stowe swept on the girls side while Burlington and St. Johnsbury each had competitors claim crowns on the boys side in Saturday’s individual tennis championships.

Stowe’s Gabby Doehla and Kate Tilgner would take the girls doubles title at Burlington Country Club, downing Burlington’s Anna Jenemann and Libby Westbrook of Burlington in straight sets, 6-2, 7-5.

“I’m just like still in shock, I can’t believe we won,” Tilgner said. “I keep thinking about it and I can’t wrap my head around it. But I’m so happy, it was such a cool opportunity. It was such a good match.”

Skyler Graves would complete the sweep by taking the singles title 6-4, 6-4 against another Seahorse, Ruby Wool.

“I’m feeling amazing,” Graves said. “I’ve played in this tournament for all four years of high school, and I’ve made it to the semis or the quarters but this is the first time I’ve actually won and I’m feeling amazing.”

Over at Leddy Park, Tido Schulman and Sam Silberman of BHS would survive a wild match with Stowe’s Bo Graves and Woody Reichelt, eventually taking the win in a matchbreak, 6-1, 1-6, 10-7.

“Matchbreakers are funny in tennis, because it’s almost like an overtime in a sport in a sense,” Schulman said. “It’s like ‘All right, back to zero-zero. Whoever’s gonna win is gonna win.’ So it’s kind of an interesting mindset you have to get into, but obviously we were able to and it was really fun to win.”

St. Johnsbury’s Mate Koszo was the only repeat winner of the bunch. He downed Essex’s Aiden Jensen 7-5, 6-3 to take the boys singles title.

“It’s probably the best feeling I’ve ever felt in my life,” Koszo said. “It’s just all these people coming here, supporting me. It’s just so much joy right now, it’s honestly amazing.”

The team competition begins next week.

