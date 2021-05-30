Looking ahead: Week of May 31

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening the week of May 31 in our region.

Monday is Memorial Day, a day to remember and honor our fallen soldiers, and veterans.

The State of Vermont will recognize the sacrifice of these men and women ahead of the holiday. The annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery (VVMC) will start at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 30, in Randolf Center. You can expect to see a parade of honor guards, military honors, and a firing of three voleys, and the playing of the Taps.

This tradition has been held at the cemetery since it opened in 1993.

Schools must submit their short and long-term “learn loss” recovery goals to the state by Tuesday, June 1.

That’s in order to get students learning back on track. In a year of pandemic learning “learn loss” has become a familiar term, it’s when educators talk about where students are academically compared to where they would normally be with an in-person schedule.

Also happening on June 1, Dartmouth College will ease some of its COVID-19 restrictions.

Events can have 25 attendees in pre-approved locations, but can not exceed 100 people indoors or 200 people outdoors without a special exemption. Informal gatherings will stay limited to nine or fewer participants. School officials say COVID-19 screening, mask-wearing, and 6 feet of distancing will all still be in effect. Dartmouth’s goal is to have full access to campus on Aug. 1. This would require all students to be fully vaccinated.

Thursday former Vice President, Mike Pence is expected to visit New Hampshire.

The announcement was made Monday, a few days after he said he was going to spend coming months “pushing back on the liberal agenda.” According to WMUR-TV Pence is expected to speak at the Hillsborough County Republican Committee’s annual Lincoln-Reagan Awards Dinner in Manchester on June 3.

