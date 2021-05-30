Monsters win home opener

BURLINGTON, Vt. - Noah Granet snapped a 3-3 tie with a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning and Colchester native Chase Carey tossed two shutout innings to earn the save as the Vermont Lake Monsters picked up its first-ever Futures League victory with a 6-3 win over the Norwich Sea Unicorns Saturday night at historic Centennial Field.

After the Sea Unicorns had tied game 3-3 in top sixth on a Jared Zimbardo two-out RBI single, Granet (Princeton) smashed a 1-1 pitch over the leftfield fence in bottom of inning for the three-run homer giving Vermont the 6-3 lead. The homer was the first FCBL home run for the Lake Monsters.

Norwich worked the bases loaded in the seventh with two outs, but reliever M.T. Morrissey (Georgetown) came on to strikeout Vermont native Tyler Wells (Danville) to end the threat. Morrissey walked the first two batters of the eighth, but Carey worked out of jam with a strikeout, groundout and flyout.

Carey is just the third native Vermonter all-time to play for the Lake Monsters at Centennial Field , joining Northfield’s Jerry Lynde (1997) and Brattleboro’s Jeff Dixon (2003). He worked a scoreless ninth to earn the save, while Chris Clark (Harvard) picked up the victory.

After Norwich took 1-0 lead in top of first, Lake Monsters answered bottom of inning on a Peter Dudunakis (Holy Cross) RBI single. Norwich took 2-1 lead in third with an unearned run before the Lake Monsters took the lead in the fourth when with runners on second and third, they scored a pair of runs on a chopper back to the mound with the help of some nifty running by Andrew Bergeron (Georgetown) and Darren Hagan (Coppin State), who went 2-for-4 with three runs.

The victory comes 638 days since the Lake Monsters last win on August 31, 2019, a 2-1 victory in their last home game as a New York-Penn League affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. Vermont (1-1) will host Norwich again on Sunday at Centennial Field beginning at 5:05 pm with gates opening at 4:00 pm.

