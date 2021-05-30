Motorcyclists trek 130 miles in honor of veterans

SHARON, Vt. (WCAX) - The roar of motorcycles could be heard all across Vermont on Sunday as the annual Memorial Day Thunder Ride cruised back onto the interstate.

Every Memorial Day weekend for the past 29 years, motorcyclists set out on a 130-mile journey in memory of our nation’s fallen soldiers.

“My dad was in the Korean War and I’m remembering him today as well as everyone else that did their part to give us our freedom,” said Mary Boyce.

“I appreciate all of our active military, veterans, and our fallen heroes,” said Danielle Conant.

“It’s to support the Vermonters that were killed in Vietnam. This is a memorial ride for them,” said Scott Hawkins of the Combat Veterans Association.

Every year, they take the exact same route: cruising up I-89 from Sharon and going all the way to Route 105 in Enosburg.

As they pass through, onlookers wave from the side of the road and the overpasses above.

This year, more than 100 participants joined the trip. Returning riders say in years past, a few hundred people typically showed up. They think the chilly weather and the pandemic could have something to do with the smaller turnout.

“A lot of people are still nervous about getting out and being in big crowds,” said Hawkins. “I think as more people get vaccinated, that will get better but we’re still early in that process.”

And while the pandemic didn’t stop the Thunder Ride last year, it did force them to make some changes, including fewer stops and physical distancing.

Riders say this year felt like a return to normal.

“It’s been awesome. I mean, last year riding on the bike, I could do that solo and feel safe, but to be in a big group like this and not have to worry about distancing and wearing masks has been awesome,” said Lisa Hickory.

Organizers of the event say donations are welcomed and will go directly to Vermont veterans in need.

There was also a brief ceremony and wreath-laying ceremony at the Vietnam War Memorial before the ride.

