NAACP to host panel discussion for Black women

By Erin Brown
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The NAACP is continuing its series of panel discussions that give Black people space to share their experiences of living in Vermont.

The first event was held about a month ago and focused on Black men. Sunday’s discussion will center Black women.

The four panelists and moderator, Tina Cook, will speak on a number of topics, including gender and racial discrimination they’ve experienced in the workplace.

Cook says she wants people to understand the intersectionality of sexism and racism.

“It’s not widely known, the dual impact that Black women suffer, not just with gender inequality but racism on top. It’s compounded. People don’t understand that,” Cook said. “That’s what I really feel is super important for Vermont to understand, this this is a barrier to Vermont’s growth. It’s going to be very difficult for Vermont to recruit without addressing these issues.”

Sunday’s discussion will run from 2 to 4 p.m. and will be live-streamed on Youtube.

If you want to watch, you can register at the Rutland NAACP’s website.

