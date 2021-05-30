Advertisement

Protest held over Tenn. store’s ‘not vaccinated’ yellow star badges

By Gray News staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 3:36 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - A hat shop in Tennessee faces criticism for selling yellow Star of David badges, similar to those Nazis forced Jews to wear during the Holocaust, that read “not vaccinated.”

The Nashville store, named Hatwrks, advertised the item Friday in a now-deleted Instagram post showing a woman smiling and wearing the star on her chest.

Jewish people were forced to wear similar badges in German-occupied areas during World War II to indicate they were Jews.

Outrage about the shop’s merchandise swiftly followed the post, and protesters staged a demonstration outside Hatwrks Saturday.

“When you take a symbol like the yellow star that was foisted upon Jews to ostracize them and make them victims and then they took all those people and brought them onto boxcars and annihilated them,” said protester Ron Rivlin. “Don’t belittle the memories of 6 million Jews by using that symbol.”

Also on Saturday, Stetson announced on Twitter it would be pulling its products from the store as a result of “the offensive content and opinions shared.”

Several posts from the Hatwrks Instagram account seemed to address the controversy. In one late Saturday, the store apologized for “any insensitivity,” saying there was no intent to trivialize the Star of David.

The incident comes shortly after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., made comparisons between the COVID-19 pandemic and the Holocaust.

She tweeted Tuesday, “Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star.”

Greene’s comments were met with swift backlash, including from within her own party.

