St. Johnsbury honors Memorial Day

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - After the vast majority of Memorial Day ceremonies were canceled this year due to COVID, this year people in St. Johnsbury were able to come out, gather together, and pay tribute to service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

”For those of us that can be here today we are very happy to be here to salute our deceased members of the military,” says St. Johnsbury Band Member, Richard Reed.

Reed and the rest of the St. Johnsbury Town Band, which they consider the third oldest continuously playing band in the United States, were excited to get the band back together on Sunday to honor the fallen.

“It’s always been the St. Johnsbury band’s priority to make sure we perform on Memorial Day and we have, ever since there has been a Memorial Day,” says Reed.

This year St. Johnsbury was able to have two ceremonies and a small parade accompanied by the band and speakers to drive home what memorial day is all about.

“We’re here to remember all of our soldiers and loved ones that have passed and the ones that are fighting right now,” says Peyton Winn, an 8-year-old.

Winn and her family make it a point to observe Memorial Day each year. This year their dad is overseas serving. Their mom, Amanda, says this holiday is an important day to respect.

“Really important to the kids to see that a town supports the military and really wants to honor memorial day and have it be such a special holiday for us,” says Amanda Winn.

Each year, American Legion Post 58 helps organize the Memorial Day remembrance ceremonies in town, starting off the morning with a special moment on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge.

“All of us are Veterans from the legion so we really like to honor these people who have served before us and remember them for their sacrifices for giving the people of the united states the freedoms that we do have,” says Michael T. O’Brien the American Legion Post 58 Commander.

There were many veterans at the parade, including 91-year-old Roger Damon, a lifelong member of the armed forces, for who the day is another chance to remember his father.

“Gives me a chance to remember my dad. My dad didn’t come back from world war two so I had the chance to put a flower at the memorial once a year,” says Damon.

The day finished with a chicken barbecue at the American Legion.

