Thetford sweeps D-3 Track Championships

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - The Thetford boys and girls track teams both claimed D-3 track titles Saturday afternoon at Windsor. Accounting for the canceled 2020 season, Saturday’s wins gave both sets of Panthers back-to-back titles.

On the girls side, a dominant performance in the 1500 meters by Mill River’s Annika Heintz. She finished 25 seconds in front of 2nd place and she’d win the 800 and 3000 as well.

The host Yellow Jackets got a standout performance from Janiah Young. She won the high jump, anchored the Windsor 4x100 relay team to a win, then she claimed the 100 meter and 200 meter crowns on her own.

But Thetford led the team competition most of the way. In the girls shot put, Kayla Busby won with a throw of 28 feet, 1.5 inches.

The Panthers were fast on the track as well: the Thetford combo of Madison Powers and Sam Spelman went 1-2 in the 300-meter hurdles, and two other Panthers would match the feat in the 400 meters. Madelyn Durkee won in just over a minute flat with Charlize Brown finishing second, as the Panthers claimed a 2nd-straight state team title.

In boys action, Ben Huston of Vergennes was fastest in the metric mile, winning the 1500 ahead of Thetford’s Tobin Durham. Huston also claimed the 3000.

The Windsor boys had a strong performance on their home turf as well. Ben Gilbert won the discus and the shot put. Thetford’s Mason Lefevre was 2nd in the latter.

On the track, Keegan Batchelder edged out Thetford’s Gus Byrne by 13 hundredths of a second to win the crown in the 100 meter dash, and he’d take the 200 too.

Owen Abrahamsen wins the pole vault by clearing 11 feet. He also claimed wins in the 110 and 300-meter hurdles, with Thetford in 2nd in both of those events.

And all those second place finishes for the Panthers add up to big points. But Thetford got wins as well, including Knute Linehan in the Long Jump. He went 21 feet even. He also won the triple jump and high jump. Right behind him was his teammate Max Higgins. The Thetford duo goes 1-2 as TA makes it a clean sweep.

