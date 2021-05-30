Advertisement

Vermont opens historic sites for 2021 season

By Erin Brown
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PLYMOUTH NOTCH, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking to learn more about Vermont’s heritage, you can stop by one of the state’s historic sites.

This Memorial Day weekend, the Vermont Historic Preservation officially opened the three major historic sites in the state: President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site in Plymouth Notch, Mount Independence in Orwell, and the Bennington Battle Monument in Bennington.

Last year, they delayed opening the sites because of the pandemic. But because of how quickly the vaccine rollout is moving, they decided to open the sites earlier this year.

William Jenney of the Vermont Historic Preservation says some COVID guidelines are still in place at the sites.

“If you have complete vaccination then no masks are required. You can still, of course, wear them if you wish to,” Jenney said. “We are trying to keep the size of our groups small so that we can provide adequate social distancing on our tours and so on.”

Some of the other historic sites will be opening in July.

