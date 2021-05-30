What to do Sunday, May 30

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things to do around our area Sunday, May 30.

White River Junction Veteran Medical Center is celebrating Memorial Day with a wreath-laying ceremony Sunday, May 30. The event starts at 11 a.m., and you can catch it live online. You can expect performances by White River Junction Navy Operational Support Center, Lyme Town Band, and the color guard.

The ceremony is being held in honor of our fallen soldiers and veterans. The memorial will be decorated with 250 poppy flowers. The flowers were donated by the White River Junction VA Employees Association, Lebanon’s American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign War.

The NEK will be hosting a Treats and Treasures Vendor Event Sunday starting at 11 a.m. Anyone looking to make, bake or sell any treasure is welcome to stop by. The Orleans County Fair Association will host the memorial day event in Roaring Brook Park.

The event will also host companies like Pampered Chef, and Thirty-One.

Another event honoring Monday’s holiday is the Memorial Day Community Benefit Car Show.

The event will be held at Rainbow Banquet Hall in New York. You can register for the show in advance for $15 or on-site for $20. Onsite registration starts at 12 p.m. and the show will begin at 1 p.m. There is no cost for spectators, but donations are encouraged. Proceeds go to Jane’s Fight Fund, Mooers Community Departments, and Altona Fire Dept.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.