White Mountain visitors offered safe packing tips

camping
camping(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CAMPTON, N.H. (AP) - Visitors to the White Mountain National Forest this Memorial Day weekend are being encouraged to check the weather, stay safe, and pack food and other items responsibly as to not leave trash or attract bears. Forest staff say if trailhead parking areas are overflowing onto the highway, then the hiking trail will be crowded and visitors are encouraged to look for a less crowded area. Visitors are also being advised to bring back everything brought in, and leave no trace of their stay. An influx of summer visitors last year during the coronavirus pandemic led to concerns about overcrowding and too much trash.

