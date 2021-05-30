Advertisement

Will Vermont bars close later now that curfew is lifted?

By Erin Brown
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bars in Vermont are welcoming Governor Phil Scott’s decision to lift the 10 p.m. curfew.

Kevin Lane, a bartender at T. Ruggs Tavern in Burlington, says they plan to keep their doors open until 2 a.m. now.

Lane says the hardest part of closing at 10 p.m. was getting people to leave. They’re anticipating that won’t be an issue anymore but there are other potential problems that could come up. The restaurant is sticking with its mask and distancing rules. Lane says they’re prepared to turn people away if customers don’t comply or if it gets too crowded.

“If there’s places for people to sit down-- of course, we have outdoor seating too but-- if it gets beyond that, you know, I don’t want people on top of each other so if there’s not room, I’ll refuse to serve them,” Lane said.

But despite no more curfew, not every bar is making the switch to an early morning last call just yet.

Over in Winooski, Mule Bar’s General Manager Troy Levy says they’re still closing at 10 p.m.-- at least for now.

“We don’t want to turn the light switch on all the way right away,” Levy said.

Levy says they’ll likely return to their pre-pandemic closing time of 1 a.m. in a few weeks but they’re waiting until they boost their staff a bit more.

“We’d rather wait a little bit, take our time, make sure we’re in a position to be successful as opposed to just letting everyone run wild,” he said.

They’re also waiting for the construction at the Winooski Circle across the street to wrap up.

“They’re on a three-week hiatus but that work was starting at 9 p.m. so it was a little less comfortable outside with all the lights and noise, but with that moving on for right now, I think is going to allow us to really open back up inside and outside and have a nice atmosphere,” Levy said.

