BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rain will arrive around midday today, and continue through the afternoon and overnight hours. Most of the rain will be south and east of the Champlain Valley. Showers are only expected in New York. Computer models differ a bit for Memorial Day, but it looks like morning rain tapering to scattered afternoon showers. It will be rather cool, with highs only in the 50s. Not the best timing with the rain, but it will help with the drought.

More pleasant weather will arrive Tuesday, with partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Wednesday will be dry and warm.

Showers are likely Thursday, and a few thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon. High temperatures will be well into the 70s. Saturday will be more summer-like, with highs reaching the low to mid 80s.

