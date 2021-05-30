Advertisement

By Dave Busch
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rain will continue tonight into early Monday morning, mainly south and east of the Champlain Valley. Memorial Day is looking a little quieter, though scattered showers will continue, mainly east. The Champlain Valley and New York may even see a bit of sunshine by afternoon. It will remain cool, however, with highs in the 50s. Some 60s are possible in New York.

Tuesday will be a warmer day, with an isolated afternoon shower possible. Wednesday will be dry and warm. Our next round of showers will be Thursday. Friday will be more humid, with a few showers and thunderstorms possible.

The first weekend in June will feature summer weather, with partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s, and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

