BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Clouds will quickly increase Sunday morning as another low pressure system rides up the coast. Rain will arrive around midday, especially south and east of the Champlain Valley, and continue overnight. Highs will be around 60 degrees in the Champlain Valley, but hold in the 50s south and east. Computer models differ with Memorial Day, but the general forecast is rain (mainly south and east) during the morning, then tapering to scattered showers during the afternoon. Not the best timing, but good news for the drought.

The nice weather won’t arrive until Tuesday, which will be partly sunny and warmer. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s, with lows in the 40s and 50s. Wednesday will be warmer. Thursday will bring the chance for showers, and a few thunderstorms may fire up Friday afternoon. Highs will be well into the 70s. Saturday is looking dry and more summer-like, with highs reaching the 80s.

