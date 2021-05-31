Advertisement

59-year-old rescued on Camel’s Hump

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Rescue crews were busy again this weekend helping another hiker off Camel’s Hump.

Crews say they rescued a 59-year-old man around 3 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say he was over two miles up the Monroe Trail in Duxbury when he began experiencing chest pains.

Thanks to the Boy Scout troop he was with, rescuers were able to find him and get him down the mountain by 8 p.m.

He was then taken to the hospital.

