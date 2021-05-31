59-year-old rescued on Camel’s Hump

DUXBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Rescue crews were busy again this weekend helping another hiker off Camel’s Hump.

Crews say they rescued a 59-year-old man around 3 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say he was over two miles up the Monroe Trail in Duxbury when he began experiencing chest pains.

Thanks to the Boy Scout troop he was with, rescuers were able to find him and get him down the mountain by 8 p.m.

He was then taken to the hospital.

Related Story:

Rescue crews assist hiker on Long Trail

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.