Bennington ‘white nationalist’ charged with witness tampering

Max Misch-File photo
Max Misch-File photo (WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A self-described white nationalist charged with violating Vermont’s gun magazine capacity law now faces charges of witness tampering.

Vermont State Police say Max Misch, 38, of Bennington was arrested after detectives learned that he went to the Walmart in Bennington Friday and spoke with a witness in his pending court case. Misch was charged in 2019 with allegedly buying two, 30-round rifle magazines in New Hampshire and then bringing them back to Vermont. He recently lost a state Supreme Court appeal that the high-capacity gun magazine law was unconstitutional.

Max Misch
Max Misch(WCAX)

Misch has also been accused of racial baiting, including harassing former Black state representative Kiah Morris and willfully damaging a Black Lives Matter mural.

He’s due in court on Tuesday to answer to the charge of violation of conditions.

