Black bear treks 50 miles to New Hampshire in 10 days

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - A black bear out for a stroll managed to trek from Barre, Massachusetts to Nashua, New Hampshire in just 10 days, officials said.

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife tagged the bear on May 17 and released it in the Worcester County town. The bear opted not to stick around, however, and instead launched a 50-mile journey before winding up in Nashua, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

The bear was chemically immobilized and moved to a wildlife management area in central New Hampshire

