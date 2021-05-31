Brandon celebrates Memorial Day tradition

BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Crowds in Brandon gathered Monday morning for their Memorial Day ceremony.

It includes a unique tradition more than 100 years old involving the town’s Civil War memorial. Scott Fleishman spoke with Ellen Knapp, a teacher at the Neshobe School, who helps organize the event.

Scott also spoke with Aaron Tucker, a Vietnam vet, about what Memorial Day means to him after the past pandemic year.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.