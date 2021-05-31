Advertisement

Brandon celebrates Memorial Day tradition

Neshobe School students observe Memorial Day tradition in Brandon.
Neshobe School students observe Memorial Day tradition in Brandon.(WCAX)
By Scott Fleishman
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Crowds in Brandon gathered Monday morning for their Memorial Day ceremony.

It includes a unique tradition more than 100 years old involving the town’s Civil War memorial. Scott Fleishman spoke with Ellen Knapp, a teacher at the Neshobe School, who helps organize the event.

Scott also spoke with Aaron Tucker, a Vietnam vet, about what Memorial Day means to him after the past pandemic year.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a panhandler was robbed at the I-89 exit 15 off-ramp in Winooski Sunday morning.
Police: Panhandler robbed and assaulted in Winooski
One person is injured after a house fire in Colchester on May 28, 2021
One person injured in Colchester house fire
Winooski
Vermont bars can now stay open later
Rescue crews were busy again this weekend helping another hiker on Camel’s Hump.
59-year-old rescued on Camel’s Hump
File image
Black bear treks 50 miles to New Hampshire in 10 days

Latest News

Rutland County Sheriff Department's Lt. Kevin Geno on patrol in Castleton this weekend.
Police cracking down on speeders, distracted drivers over holiday
Walk-in vaccination clinic at Waterbury Ambulance Monday.
Walk-in vaccination clinics make final push to 80%
Pack 620 helps out in Underhill and Jericho this Memorial Day.
Local scout troop lends a hand on Memorial Day
File photo
Vt. prison reform bill awaits governor’s signature