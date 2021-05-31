Brattleboro Selectboard to discuss mask mandate Tuesday

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - The Brattleboro Selectboard is scheduled to discuss whether to lift the town’s indoor mask mandate at Tuesday’s meeting.

The board recently asked for data and feedback from community members on lifting a mask order put in place in May 2020, The Brattleboro Reformer reported.

Town Manager Peter Elwell wrote in a memo last week that state Department of Health statistics indicate Brattleboro’s vaccination is “comparable to the statewide rate and that new cases in Brattleboro are declining.”

“The two-week rolling average of new confirmed cases in Brattleboro has declined during May from 17 to 10 to 4 to 3,” he wrote.

The board is also scheduled to discuss how to host future meetings - remotely or in person.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)