Burlington event pays tribute to lost service members, COVID victims

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington is honoring Vermonters who lost their lives serving our country. They also dedicated this year’s ceremony to those who lost their lives here at home after battling the coronavirus.

Seventy-seven American flags now stand at the Howard William Plant memorial in Burlington’s Battery Park. Fourteen of them represent the lives, sacrifice, and memory of the 14 Vermont National Guard soldiers who died while supporting missions during the global war on terrorism.

“We owe a tremendous amount of gratitude to the 14 brave Vermonters and countless others who served in the military or are still serving,” said Michelle Caver, the commander of VFW Post 782.

The remaining 63 flags are in remembrance of each Burlington resident who died of COVID-19. “Each neighbor we lost had much more to contribute, they had stories to tell, wisdom to impart, and humor to share. Each member of our community is irreplaceable and the loss of their life is immeasurable,” said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.

Veterans and those who lost a loved one to the coronavirus were on hand to place the flags. While delivering remarks at the podium Vermont Army National Guard Col. Eric Gagnon thanked anyone who has ever assisted a grieving member of the community. “For many of us, family is the rock upon which we stand. And whether losses come in the form of a lost loved one to COVID or a deployed service member, or both, none of us can do this alone,” he said.

The display will remain through Flag Day on June 14. Anyone who would like to reclaim one of the flags can call the VFW Post 782.

