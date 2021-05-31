Advertisement

Burlington to host Juneteenth celebration

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington will be hosting its first official citywide juneteenth celebration.

The racial equity office has been planning the event since last year. The all-day celebration on June 19 will commemorate the end of slavery in America.

The event will kick off with a gospel brunch at 10 a.m. and end with a dance party at 11 p.m. -- both will take place at city hall park. There will also be free food, arts and crafts, and education provided by two traveling museums.

“They will be bringing with them artifacts from slavery and artifacts from the Jim Crow era and those types of things. We will have a panel of some powerful women leaders that will speak at Roosevelt Park,” said Tyeastia Green, Burlington’s racial equity director.

Click here for more information.

