Advertisement

Danville School to remove wind turbine, add solar

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Vt. (AP) - The wind turbine at the Danville School is coming down but renewable energy will soon be a bigger part of the school.

The Caledonian Record reports that Principal Dave Schilling told the school board this month that the $4,000-$11,000 repairs needed to get an inverter working were not worth the small amount of power that the turbine generates. This month the school board unanimously voted to enter into a net metering agreement with a solar power company.

Eighty percent of the school’s energy usage will be provided through a solar installation adjacent to the school. The turbine is expected to be removed by mid-June. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police say a panhandler was robbed at the I-89 exit 15 off-ramp in Winooski Sunday morning.
Police: Panhandler robbed and assaulted in Winooski
One person is injured after a house fire in Colchester on May 28, 2021
One person injured in Colchester house fire
Winooski
Vermont bars can now stay open later
Rescue crews were busy again this weekend helping another hiker on Camel’s Hump.
59-year-old rescued on Camel’s Hump
File image
Black bear treks 50 miles to New Hampshire in 10 days

Latest News

Rutland County Sheriff Department's Lt. Kevin Geno on patrol in Castleton this weekend.
Police cracking down on speeders, distracted drivers over holiday
Walk-in vaccination clinic at Waterbury Ambulance Monday.
Walk-in vaccination clinics make final push to 80%
Neshobe School students observe Memorial Day tradition in Brandon.
Brandon celebrates Memorial Day tradition
Pack 620 helps out in Underhill and Jericho this Memorial Day.
Local scout troop lends a hand on Memorial Day
File photo
Vt. prison reform bill awaits governor’s signature