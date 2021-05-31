Danville School to remove wind turbine, add solar

DANVILLE, Vt. (AP) - The wind turbine at the Danville School is coming down but renewable energy will soon be a bigger part of the school.

The Caledonian Record reports that Principal Dave Schilling told the school board this month that the $4,000-$11,000 repairs needed to get an inverter working were not worth the small amount of power that the turbine generates. This month the school board unanimously voted to enter into a net metering agreement with a solar power company.

Eighty percent of the school’s energy usage will be provided through a solar installation adjacent to the school. The turbine is expected to be removed by mid-June.

