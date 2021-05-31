Hikers urged to be prepared for the worst

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re headed for a hike over the coming months, authorities are urging some simple precautions.

The Waterbury Backcountry Rescue Team has taken part in three rescues over the past week on Camel’s Hump and officials have said they’re noticing many others they encounter on the trails aren’t prepared either.

“The one thing we noticed doing these three rescues is the number of people going up the trail completely unprepared. As long as it stayed warm they were fine, but if anything happened, they all would have been in trouble,” said Brian Lindner with the Waterbury Backcountry Rescue Team.

He says always tell someone your plans and pack your bag with warm clothing, a headlamp, and water and snacks.

Related Stories:

59-year-old rescued on Camel’s Hump

Injured hiker rescued from Camel’s Hump

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.