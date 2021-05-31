Jericho-Underhill to hold Memorial Day parade

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Like in years past, two towns of Jericho-Underhill are banding together to honor fallen soldiers Monday.

“It is sort of a mainstay in Jericho-Underhill. We do a lot of the two towns sharing things together,” said Town Clerk Jessica Alexander, a life-long Jericho resident.

Last year, it was all silence after the parade was canceled because of COVID-19. “It was typical last year, you just couldn’t do it last year on account of the virus,” said Richard Becker, a veteran from Underhill.

Becker says he has been handling the parade since Dessert Storm. This year there were a few more hoops to jump through but he is rallying the troops. Becker says he will make as many calls as needed to get his fellow soldiers out Monday. “It’s as important to the other veterans as it is to me,” he said.

Alexander says a big part of the towns’ celebration is making sure the focus is centered on what they believe it should be. She says even the planning has a special spirit. “It does make you feel like a member of the community and being able to come out and honor the veterans and I love that this parade is really generated from the Veterans’ efforts and the focus is really on honoring the fallen,” she said.

A spirit that veterans from neighboring towns say they’ll never let go of. “Well, I’m 83-years-old and it will be a little longer carrying a rifle,” Becker said.

Because, just like when they are active, they are serving a larger purpose. “It’s always meant a lot to me,” said Ronald Buxton, a Korean War veteran who has lived in Jericho since 1937.

A section of Route 15 will be closed Monday morning for the parade from 11 a.m. until noon. The fire chief in Underhill says they’ve been able to have the parade largely in part because of the willingness of Vermonters to get their shot. All he’s asking is that everyone is safe.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott issued a statement this Memorial Day:

“Since the birth of our nation, thousands of Vermonters have answered the call. They don’t do it for the glory or fame, they do it for our country and all of us. We can never let their sacrifices be in vain. So today, I ask all Vermonters to reflect on the courage of those who left their homes to serve all of us, but never made it back to the loved ones they left behind.”

