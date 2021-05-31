Lebanon honors soldiers who never made it home

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A decades-old Memorial Day tradition continued in Lebanon Monday.

American Legion riders on two wheels, old-timers in four, active servicemen and women walking, and ordinary civilians watching nearby. Lebanon’s Memorial Day parade once again filled the city streets.

“Make sure they are remembered. We will remember,” said Tom Wiley of American Legion Post 22.

A steady rain fell as American Legion and Auxiliary members, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and first responders lined up for the annual event. The rain continued at the route’s first stop where wreathes were thrown into the water below to honor Naval personnel who never made it home.

“We do this rain or shine. Of course, we couldn’t do this last year because of COVID of course. But, we are coming out of it to make sure we give a proper respect to those who have served,” Wiley said. It’s a day to remember, and also to acknowledge all soldiers who have served.

“When I came back from Afghanistan, the world was not the way I wanted it to be,” said P.J. Swain.

Swain was in the army for 20 years. He says he is still dealing with the traumas of war. To him, this day is all about respect.

“The respect of the fallen brothers and sisters that have gone before me. So, I do this to honor them,” Swain said.

“I don’t like it when people say happy Memorial Day. It’s not a happy day. It’s a day of remembrance,” said Bernadette Hoisington of Grantham.

As the sound of Taps filled the air, spectators lined the sidewalks despite the drizzle.

“I think it means people still care. People still care about our veterans. People still care about the ones who never came home,” Hoisington said.

“It is kind of special because our country has sacrificed a lot,” said Tanner Lahaye.

Lahaye’s uncle is a veteran. The 6th grader shared a simple message this Memorial Day. “Thank you and it means a lot,” he said.

The parade ended in Colburn park with a series of speeches and prayers. The scheduled events were not shortened at all because of the weather. In fact, the rain almost felt symbolic of the sober nature of the memorial.

