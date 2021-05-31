Advertisement

Local scout troop lends a hand on Memorial Day

Pack 620 helps out in Underhill and Jericho this Memorial Day.
(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of Boy Scouts in Underhill and Jericho have completed an annual tradition.

The scouts each year visit local cemeteries and replace or add flags on veterans’ graves. Garrett Ford, a leader with Pack 620, says a big part of being a scout is being reverent, so showing respect for veterans is good practice. And the scouts say they gain a better understanding of the meaning behind Memorial Day.

“It was nice to get a feel for how these veterans risked their own lives to help our community, said pack member Garrett Ford.

“Being nice to the people that served in the war to protect our country,” added Josie Nadal.

They also got to learn about the history of the two towns and the folks that helped build and defend them.

