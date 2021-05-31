Man accused of bilking investors denied early prison release

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The head of a failed New Hampshire mortgage firm who bilked investors out of tens of millions of dollars has once again been denied a chance at early release.

Scott Farah, who’s served about two thirds of a 15-year federal prison sentence, was denied a request for compassionate release last week by a federal judge. Farah cited his deteriorating mental health related to a previous unsuccessful plan for release, his age and weight, and the declining health of his aging father.

The 57-year-old Farah headed the now-defunct Financial Resources Mortgage.

Farah pleaded guilty to mail and wire fraud in 2011 and admitted pooling investor funds to pay off other loans, investors and personal expenses.

