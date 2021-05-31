Advertisement

Man accused of bilking investors denied early prison release

(Source: Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The head of a failed New Hampshire mortgage firm who bilked investors out of tens of millions of dollars has once again been denied a chance at early release.

Scott Farah, who’s served about two thirds of a 15-year federal prison sentence, was denied a request for compassionate release last week by a federal judge. Farah cited his deteriorating mental health related to a previous unsuccessful plan for release, his age and weight, and the declining health of his aging father.

The 57-year-old Farah headed the now-defunct Financial Resources Mortgage.

Farah pleaded guilty to mail and wire fraud in 2011 and admitted pooling investor funds to pay off other loans, investors and personal expenses.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Police say a panhandler was robbed at the I-89 exit 15 off-ramp in Winooski Sunday morning.
Police: Panhandler robbed and assaulted in Winooski
One person is injured after a house fire in Colchester on May 28, 2021
One person injured in Colchester house fire
Winooski
Vermont bars can now stay open later
Rescue crews were busy again this weekend helping another hiker on Camel’s Hump.
59-year-old rescued on Camel’s Hump
File image
Black bear treks 50 miles to New Hampshire in 10 days

Latest News

Camel's Hump from Mt. Hunger/File
Hikers urged to be prepared for the worst
Rutland County Sheriff Department's Lt. Kevin Geno on patrol in Castleton this weekend.
Police cracking down on speeders, distracted drivers over holiday
Walk-in vaccination clinic at Waterbury Ambulance Monday.
Walk-in vaccination clinics make final push to 80%
Neshobe School students observe Memorial Day tradition in Brandon.
Brandon celebrates Memorial Day tradition
Pack 620 helps out in Underhill and Jericho this Memorial Day.
Local scout troop lends a hand on Memorial Day