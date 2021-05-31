Advertisement

Man accused of plotting Walmart attack arrested in Texas

This photo provided by the Kerr County Sheriff's Office shows Coleman Thomas Blevins.
This photo provided by the Kerr County Sheriff's Office shows Coleman Thomas Blevins.(Source: Kerr County Sheriff’s Office via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — A man has been arrested in Texas, accused of plotting to carry out a mass shooting at a Walmart.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday that 28-year-old Coleman Thomas Blevins is charged with making a terroristic threat.

Investigators said they intercepted a message from Blevins on Thursday indicating he was “preparing to proceed with a mass shooting,” and that the threat included Walmart.

Blevins was arrested Friday.

Stay vigilant, Kerr County. Our Office, other local law enforcement departments, and federal law enforcement work every...

Posted by Kerr County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 30, 2021

Authorities searched his home and found firearms, ammunition, and more, including what officials called “radical ideology paraphernalia” such as books, flags and handwritten documents.

Jail records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on Blevins’ behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a panhandler was robbed at the I-89 exit 15 off-ramp in Winooski Sunday morning.
Police: Panhandler robbed and assaulted in Winooski
One person is injured after a house fire in Colchester on May 28, 2021
One person injured in Colchester house fire
Winooski
Vermont bars can now stay open later
Rescue crews were busy again this weekend helping another hiker on Camel’s Hump.
59-year-old rescued on Camel’s Hump
File image
Black bear treks 50 miles to New Hampshire in 10 days

Latest News

Camel's Hump from Mt. Hunger/File
Hikers urged to be prepared for the worst
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
Amid grief, manhunt in Miami continues for 3 shooters
Rutland County Sheriff Department's Lt. Kevin Geno on patrol in Castleton this weekend.
Police cracking down on speeders, distracted drivers over holiday
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Canada: Bodies at Indigenous school not isolated incident
Tennis player Naomi Osaka says on Twitter “the best thing for the tournament” is if she...
4-time Slam champion Naomi Osaka pulls out of French Open