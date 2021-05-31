Massachusetts vaccinations up; Montpelier to lift mask rule

BOSTON (AP) - More than half the population of Massachusetts is now fully vaccinated from COVID-19, according to public health data released Saturday.

About 4.1 million first doses and nearly 3.4 million second doses have been administered. More than 3.6 million people have been fully immunized.

Elsewhere in New England, Vermont’s capital city plans to lift its indoor mask mandate on June 15.

New Hampshire is making it easier for paramedics and others to become nursing assistants to address workforce shortages exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

And Rhode Islanders who’ve lost their COVID-19 vaccine record can get a free copy from the state.

