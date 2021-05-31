Advertisement

Memorial Day car show helps out Jane’s Fight Fund

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ALTONA, N.Y. (WCAX) - Over 110 classic car owners showed up at the Rainbow Banquet Hall in Altona, New York, Sunday for a car show.

The Memorial Day Community Benefit Car Show handed out 20 trophies for the best of show, special picks, and more. There was face painting, pinstriping, and dirt cars from Airborne Speedway.

All proceeds went to Jane’s Fight Fund, a local nonprofit that helps families going through cancer treatments.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

