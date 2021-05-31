Memorial Day especially poignant for NY Gold Star Family

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Memorial Day dates back to the Civil War to honor those who gave their lives fighting for our freedom. Our Kelly O’Brien spoke with a Gold Star Family in Plattsburgh whose loved one made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam 54 years ago on this day.

Michael Francis Conley was one of 23 Clinton County, New York men who served in what was called “The North Country Platoon,” according to Jim Conley, his brother.

He says the group enlisted in the Marine Corps after high school. “Sooner or later they were going to be called in, so they all decided they would enlist and enlist as a group and hopefully go wherever they went, together,” Conley said.

Cpl. Michael Conley was 19 when he shipped off to war. While overseas, his mother and family wrote to him daily and Michael would send recordings to his parents. “Michael would talk to them on the tape recorder,” Conley said

He served less than six months when tragedy struck in May of 1967. “He was shot by a sniper and he was wounded, and he was supposed to have been in good shape. We all thought he was going to make it,” Conley said. But he died from his wounds nine days later. “Michael died on Memorial Day in fact, so that Memorial Day is very, very, very dear to our family.”

Thirty days after that, another Plattsburgh soldier, Tommy Gaddeau, also died, bonding the already hurting community. “It cemented the whole community,” Conley said.

Not a day goes by Conley says he doesn’t think of his brother. “I’m very proud of Michael,” he said. “Even now, when I think about it deeply, it brings tears to my eyes.”

Until his mother’s death, Conley says she would honor her son each Memorial Day with other Gold Star families in the area by riding around in the local parade. “During Vietnam, we were hoping so much that there would never be another Gold Star mother, but unfortunately they continued,” Conley said.

Cpl. Conley rests at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Plattsburgh alongside his parents. Conley and his sister, June, go every so often to clean the gravesite. “I have great sorrow and I’m proud of both of them -- my mother and brother and my dad,” Conley said.

Reporter Kelly O’Brien: What do you think when you come here?

Jim Conley: What a shame.

This Memorial Day, the Conleys honor Michael being gone 54 years to the day -- hurt that will last a lifetime. “It touches here, that’s for sure,” Coley said. “Not just for me, but all the mothers, fathers, children -- they will always feel it deeply.”

