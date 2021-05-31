Middlebury College splits graduation into six outdoor venues

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly 500 Middlebury College students are now 2021 graduates.

Graduates and their guests were split into six different outdoor venues to comply with COVID protocols. Their degrees were conferred on Saturday.

Vermont’s Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine was also awarded an honorary degree for his leadership during the pandemic.

Anais Mitchell, the creative force behind the Broadway musical ‘Hadestown,’ delivered the commencement address.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.