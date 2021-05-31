MiVT: Martha Hull’s Cute + Deadly Art

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington artist Martha Hull does things a little differently than a lot of artists, like wearing a ballgown as a painting smock.

“I call my art style cute and deadly,” she explains. “I spent a couple months in business class figuring that out. But it does seem to sum up my work really well.”

That’s why she calls her business Martha Hull’s Cute + Deadly Art -- bright, weird and even funny art. It’s adorable with a twist.

Note: Some of Martha Hull’s Cute + Deadly Art may not be appropriate for children.

It’s been a journey to get here. That includes a stint in archaeology, time at a Boston art school, working as a staff artist for City Market, and later, a couple of years in Portland, Oregon.

“I’ve kind of always been an artist, I mean I did get a piece of art hung up in middle school and won some kind of minor award so I like to think it started then,” she says.

Now she’s back in Vermont. She has a studio in Burlington’s South End. There, you can find her playing with characters, food, colors, and anything she sees that inspires her.

“Basically I’m a sponge and anything that’s happening in the world, be it humans, be it something I’ve watched on screen, whatever, can sort of trigger an ‘aha, that would be cool,’” says Hull.

Hull’s art comes in many forms. You can buy her prints, magnets, cards, and something new for 2022 -- a calendar. The theme is called “North American Wildlife.”

You can see her work in person at 30 Odd on Burlington’s Pine Street, or at her tent at the Burlington Farmers Market.

“One of the best things about what I do, especially when I’m out in person, is I get to hear people look at my work and laugh out loud. And that brings me so much joy,” Hull says.

We asked her why she continues to make her art.

“I would need some very serious anti-depressants if I didn’t get a chance to make the art,” she says.

One woman’s joy is another person’s reminder to eat your vegetables.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.