Nevada OKs bill attempting to bump NH for 1st presidential primary

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada lawmakers have passed a bill aiming to make the state the first to weigh in on the 2024 presidential primary contests.

The move on Monday upends decades of political tradition and is likely to prompt pushback from other early states that want to retain their places in the calendar. Nevada’s bill still needs to be approved by Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak to become law, It also needs backing of the national parties.

The push for Nevada to jump past Iowa’s caucuses and New Hampshire’s longstanding first presidential primary follows a behind-the-scenes lobbying campaign led by former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)