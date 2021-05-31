NH residents still dealing with food insecurity

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - Even though society and the economy are reopening, some New Hampshire residents are still dealing with food insecurity because of by the coronavirus pandemic.

The address the problem, Sewa International, a Hindu faith-based humanitarian organization, handed out 1,000 boxes filled with 30 pounds of healthy, fresh foods to families in Nashua on Sunday, WMUR-TV reported.

City leaders and volunteers said since the pandemic began, they have seen a sharp rise in demand for help feeding families.

“This is a very essential program for many families, especially families that are still struggling with the aftereffects of COVID. Maybe they’ve lost their jobs, they’re not able to get nutritious food every day,” Sewa chapter coordinator Subba Raju Datla said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture offered the food to the nonprofit.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)