Advertisement

NH residents still dealing with food insecurity

File photo
File photo
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) - Even though society and the economy are reopening, some New Hampshire residents are still dealing with food insecurity because of by the coronavirus pandemic.

The address the problem, Sewa International, a Hindu faith-based humanitarian organization, handed out 1,000 boxes filled with 30 pounds of healthy, fresh foods to families in Nashua on Sunday, WMUR-TV reported.

City leaders and volunteers said since the pandemic began, they have seen a sharp rise in demand for help feeding families.

“This is a very essential program for many families, especially families that are still struggling with the aftereffects of COVID. Maybe they’ve lost their jobs, they’re not able to get nutritious food every day,” Sewa chapter coordinator Subba Raju Datla said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture offered the food to the nonprofit.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police say a panhandler was robbed at the I-89 exit 15 off-ramp in Winooski Sunday morning.
Police: Panhandler robbed and assaulted in Winooski
File image
Black bear treks 50 miles to New Hampshire in 10 days
Max Misch-File photo
Bennington ‘white nationalist’ charged with witness tampering
Rescue crews were busy again this weekend helping another hiker on Camel’s Hump.
59-year-old rescued on Camel’s Hump
Vermont Thunder gets underway on I-89 in Sharon Sunday.
Vermont Thunder rides again; bikers trek 130 miles to honor veterans

Latest News

UVM professor plays the trumpet to honor those on Memorial Day
UVM professor trumpets in honor of the fallen for Taps Across America
UVM professor plays the trumpet to honor those on Memorial Day
UVM professor trumpets in honor of the fallen for Taps Across America
Vermonters out shopping on Memorial Day
Church Street businesses encouraged by bustling Memorial Day Weekend
Vermonters out shopping on Memorial Day
Church Street businesses encouraged by bustling Memorial Day Weekend
Car crash in Cambridge, claims the life of one woman
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Cambridge