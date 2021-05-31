NH Senate, House differ on rescheduling state primary

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Both House and Senate lawmakers want to change timing of New Hampshire’s state primary, but they disagree on the ideal date.

The current date is the second Tuesday in September, but supporters of changing it say having only seven or eight weeks between the primary and general election gives candidates little time to pivot, gain wider support, introduce themselves to voters and raise money.

The Senate passed a bill Thursday moving the date to the second Tuesday in August, starting in 2024. The House, however, has voted to move the primary to the fourth Tuesday in June, starting next year.

