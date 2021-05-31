Advertisement

NY lifts statewide virus curfew for indoor bars, eateries

By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Bars and restaurants no longer have to close at midnight across New York state. Its coronavirus curfew for indoor dining ended Monday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last month that the restriction would be lifted. With that, establishments can return to the closing times that their liquor licenses or other regulations allow. A similar pandemic curfew for outdoor dining ended May 17.

Restaurateurs have been looking forward to the later hours as they try to recover from the shutdowns and other limitations on their business during the virus crisis. 

